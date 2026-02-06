Pressure washer K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
The first ever app-connected K 7 Premium Smart Control pressure wash with Bluetooth connection. Enjoy this bundle with matching eco!Booster and T 5 Surface Cleaner
The K 7 Premium Smart Control pressure washer can be easily connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth. This means that the user is supported through the Kärcher Home & Garden app with practical tips, tricks and settings for many cleaning situations and cleaning objects. The app provides useful functions such as the application consultant for even better cleaning results, assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. The device has a boost mode for extra power to tackle stubborn dirt. The G 180 Q Smart Control trigger gun with LCD display and the 3-in-1 multi jet spray lance also offer maximum control: the pressure settings are adjusted on the trigger gun itself or transferred to the trigger gun with the help of the application consultant app. On the LCD display you can check which pressure level is set, whether the boost can be triggered or whether the device is still in idle mode. Other equipment details include the hose reel for comfortable handling, the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system, the high-quality aluminium telescopic handle and the park position for readily accessible accessories.
Features and benefits
Connects to the Home & Garden app via Bluetooth
- The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert.
- Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results.
- The app transmits the optimal pressure to the pressure washer via Bluetooth.
Boost mode for additional power in your fight against dirt
- With extra power, boost mode increases the cleaning efficiency and saves time.
- Allows powerful spot-cleaning of stubborn dirt.
Smart Control spray gun and 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance
- Spray gun with LCD display and buttons for pressure or detergent dosing.
- The rotating 3-in-1 Multi Jet contains three different nozzles for easy replacement.
- Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
Hose reel for comfortable handling
- The high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space.
- Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out.
- Low centre for a safe position even on angled surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (Volt)
|240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Pressure (Pounds per square inch)
|Maximum 2600
|Flow rate (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 8.1
|Area performance (Square metres per hour)
|60
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 60
|Rated input power (Watt)
|2200
|Power cable (Metre)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q Smart Control
- 3-in-1 Multi Jet
- High-pressure hose: 10 Metre
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Integrated storage net
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Connection via Bluetooth
- operation using app
- smart services/features in the app
Application areas
- Bicycles
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- For cleaning medium-sized vehicles and estate cars
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Mobile homes