Stone and façade cleaner 3-in-1, 1Litre

Powerful Stone and Paving Cleaner with unique 3-in-1 formula for outstanding cleaning performance. With active dirt remover, protection formula against resoiling, and wind and weather protection. For outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. Can be used on stone terraces, walls and façades all around the house and garden.

Powerful Stone and Paving Cleaner with unique 3-in-1 formula for outstanding cleaning performance. With active dirt remover, protection formula against resoiling, and wind and weather protection. For outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. Can be used on stone terraces, walls and façades all around the house and garden.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (Litre) 1
Packaging unit (Unit) 6
Weight (Kilogram) 1.01
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 1.162
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 100 x 100 x 215
Stone and façade cleaner 3-in-1, 1Litre
Stone and façade cleaner 3-in-1, 1Litre
Application areas
  • Terrace
  • Façade
  • Garden walls and stone walls