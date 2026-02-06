FJ 3 foam nozzle with extra powerful foam for easy cleaning of all surfaces such as paint, glass and stone. Ideal for vehicles, winter gardens, garden furniture, façades, stairways, caravans, paths, walls, venetian blinds, terraces, driveways etc. Container capacity approx. 0.3 litres. Pour Kärcher detergent directly into the foam nozzle, attach the nozzle to the gun and apply the foam. The jet level can be adjusted as required. Suitable for all Kärcher Consumer pressure washers of the K2–K7 class. Ideal for use with Kärcher Ultra Foam Cleaner.