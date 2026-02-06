Foam nozzle FJ 3
FJ 3 foam nozzle for cleaning with powerful foam (e.g. Ultra Foam Cleaner). For cars, motorcycles etc. and for applying cleaning products to stone and wood surfaces and façades.
FJ 3 foam nozzle with extra powerful foam for easy cleaning of all surfaces such as paint, glass and stone. Ideal for vehicles, winter gardens, garden furniture, façades, stairways, caravans, paths, walls, venetian blinds, terraces, driveways etc. Container capacity approx. 0.3 litres. Pour Kärcher detergent directly into the foam nozzle, attach the nozzle to the gun and apply the foam. The jet level can be adjusted as required. Suitable for all Kärcher Consumer pressure washers of the K2–K7 class. Ideal for use with Kärcher Ultra Foam Cleaner.
Features and benefits
Easy replacement of various RM
- Easy to use.
Powerful, adhering foam
- Effortless cleaning of all surfaces
Transparent detergent container
- Contents always visible.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.133
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.182
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|93 x 201 x 120
|Compatibility
|For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Compatible machines
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Accessory Bundle
- K Mini
- K2 BOM *AU
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Compact Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Winter gardens
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
- Terrace
- Blinds/roller shutters
- Paths
- (Yard) entrances, driveways
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Mobile homes