Pressure washer K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle

The K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle will leave your driveways, house exterior, and pool areas fresh and clean. Includes: K4 Compact and T7 surface cleaner.

Be it in the boot of a car or up on a shelf; thanks to its compact dimensions, the K 4 Compact pressure washer fits anywhere without difficulty. The device is also incredibly practical when in use: the flexible K 4 Compact can be used both horizontally and vertically, is easy to transport and quick to stow away, and provides the full power of a pressure washer. In addition, the height-adjustable telescopic handle ensures a convenient pulling height. Further equipment details: Two carrying handles, Quick Connect trigger gun, 6 m high-pressure hose, Vario Power spray lance (VPS), dirt blaster and water filter. The high-pressure hose and the cord can be practically stored on the front cover. The K 4 Compact, with its water-cooled motor and an area performance of 30 m²/h, is ideally suited to the occasional cleaning of moderate dirt (small cars, garden fences, bicycles, etc.).

Features and benefits
Telescopic handle
The aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Water-cooled motor and outstanding performance
The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Hose storage on front cover
The hose can be conveniently hung up on the front cover.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
  • Convenient and space-saving accessory storage.
Detergent inlet
  • Equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for detergents.
Specifications

Technical data

Pressure (Pounds per square inch) 2100
Flow rate (Litres per minute) 7
Area performance (Square metres per hour) 30
Inlet temperature (Celsius) Maximum 40
Rated input power (Kilowatt) 1.9
Colour yellow

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 6 Metre
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Telescopic handle
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Integrated water filter
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
  • Small cars
Accessories
Cleaning agents