The K 7 Compact pressure washer cleans stubborn dirt from surfaces at up to 60 m² per hour, proving its credentials in terms of both ease of use and performance. Thanks to its compact dimensions, the whole device is easy to transport and can be stored anywhere – on a shelf or in a car boot. Its innovative hose storage concept enables the high-pressure hose to be wrapped around the front cover after use and secured with an elastic strap for transport. Further equipment features include two carrying handles, a height-adjustable telescopic handle, a trigger gun with Quick Connect, a 10-metre PremiumFlex-Anti-Twist high-pressure hose, a Vario Power spray lance (VPS), a dirt blaster and a water filter. The K 7 Compact can be used horizontally or vertically and is ideal for frequent use.