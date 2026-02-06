Pressure washer K 2 Power Control Home
With support from the application consultant in the app: The Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer for cleaning bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture, for example, including Home Kit.
Watch video here for more information.
The Kärcher Home & Garden app turns every user into a cleaning expert – and makes possible a more thorough cleaning result with the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer. The app contains the helpful application consultant who assists the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The K 2 Power Control Home including Home Kit with the T 1 surface cleaner and the "Patio & Deck" detergent (500 ml) provide splash-free cleaning of larger areas. The device is equipped with a high-pressure gun and two spray lances with Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set directly on the Click Vario Power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The device also has a height-adjustable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a suction hose for effortless application of detergents, practical holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cable, as well as a 6 metre hose.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Spray gun and spray lances with Quick ConnectEasy attaching and turning – two different spray lances are available. Optimal pressure setting – three pressure settings and one detergent setting can be selected. Easy control – symbols on the spray lances display the settings that have been set.
Height-adjustable telescopic handleFor a convenient pulling height. Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Integrated suction hose
- For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer.
- Can be used without complication. Suction hose for the use of detergents.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (Pounds per square inch)
|Maximum 1750
|Flow rate (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 6
|Area performance (Square metres per hour)
|20
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 40
|Rated input power (Kilowatt)
|1.4
|Power cable (Metre)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|4.102
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|6.22
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|247 x 280 x 586
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
- Spray lance extension
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 Metre
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.