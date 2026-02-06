Pressure washer K 2 Power Control Home

With support from the application consultant in the app: The Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer for cleaning bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture, for example, including Home Kit.

Watch video here for more information.

The Kärcher Home & Garden app turns every user into a cleaning expert – and makes possible a more thorough cleaning result with the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer. The app contains the helpful application consultant who assists the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The K 2 Power Control Home including Home Kit with the T 1 surface cleaner and the "Patio & Deck" detergent (500 ml) provide splash-free cleaning of larger areas. The device is equipped with a high-pressure gun and two spray lances with Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set directly on the Click Vario Power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The device also has a height-adjustable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a suction hose for effortless application of detergents, practical holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cable, as well as a 6 metre hose.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 2 Power Control Home: Home & Garden app
Home & Garden app
The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results.  Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Pressure washer K 2 Power Control Home: Spray gun and spray lances with Quick Connect
Spray gun and spray lances with Quick Connect
Easy attaching and turning – two different spray lances are available. Optimal pressure setting – three pressure settings and one detergent setting can be selected. Easy control – symbols on the spray lances display the settings that have been set.
Pressure washer K 2 Power Control Home: Height-adjustable telescopic handle
Height-adjustable telescopic handle
For a convenient pulling height. Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Integrated suction hose
  • For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer.
  • Can be used without complication. Suction hose for the use of detergents. 
Specifications

Technical data

Number of phases (Phases) 1
Voltage (Volt) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hertz) 50 / 60
Pressure (Pounds per square inch) Maximum 1750
Flow rate (Litres per minute) Maximum 6
Area performance (Square metres per hour) 20
Inlet temperature (Celsius) Maximum 40
Rated input power (Kilowatt) 1.4
Power cable (Metre) 5
Colour yellow
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 4.102
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 6.22
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 247 x 280 x 586

Scope of supply

  • Home Kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
  • Spray lance extension
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 6 Metre
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Suction
  • Telescopic handle
  • Integrated water filter
Pressure washer K 2 Power Control Home
Pressure washer K 2 Power Control Home
Videos
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.