Pressure washer K 2 Premium VPS

Say goodbye to dirt: keep your property, garden furniture, and smaller garden surfaces looking their best with the K 2 Premium VPS pressure washer.

Make dirt on cars, steps, gardening tools and outdoor furniture a thing of the past: The K 2 Premium VPS pressure washer with vario power spray lance and dirt blaster with rotating point jet is the ideal solution for occasional cleaning tasks around your property. The rotating jet of the dirt blaster provided even removes stubborn dirt. The smooth-running wheels make the K 2 Premium VPS pressure washer easy to transport to wherever it is needed. The Quick Connect system offers additional convenience as its quick coupling allows the six-metre high-pressure hose to be snapped in and out of the device and trigger gun easily. All supplied accessories can be easily stored on the K 2 Premium VPS itself.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 2 Premium VPS: Integrated detergent suction hose
Convenient and easy use of detergent. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Pressure washer K 2 Premium VPS: Clean and tidy
Store hose, spray lances, trigger gun and cable in a space-saving and neat manner.
Pressure washer K 2 Premium VPS: Large wheels
For safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths. Easy to manoeuvre.
Quick Connect System
  • The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of phases (Phases) 1
Voltage (Volt) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hertz) 50 / 60
Pressure (Pounds per square inch) Maximum 1750
Flow rate (Litres per minute) Maximum 6.3
Area performance (Square metres per hour) 20
Inlet temperature (Celsius) Maximum 40
Rated input power (Watt) 1400
Power cable (Metre) 5
Colour yellow
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 4.375
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 6.593
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 242 x 285 x 790

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 6 Metre
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Suction hose
  • Integrated water filter
Pressure washer K 2 Premium VPS
Application areas
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools
  • Terrace
  • Small cars
  • For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
  • Bicycles
Accessories
Cleaning agents
