Make dirt on cars, steps, gardening tools and outdoor furniture a thing of the past: The K 2 Premium VPS pressure washer with vario power spray lance and dirt blaster with rotating point jet is the ideal solution for occasional cleaning tasks around your property. The rotating jet of the dirt blaster provided even removes stubborn dirt. The smooth-running wheels make the K 2 Premium VPS pressure washer easy to transport to wherever it is needed. The Quick Connect system offers additional convenience as its quick coupling allows the six-metre high-pressure hose to be snapped in and out of the device and trigger gun easily. All supplied accessories can be easily stored on the K 2 Premium VPS itself.