Pressure washer K 3 Premium Power Control Car&Home Deck
The premium version of the K 3 Power Control pressure washer includes a hose reel. The application consultant provides tips via an app. Includes Car, Home and Deck Kit.
Watch video here for more information.
This is what modern high-pressure cleaning looks like: The helpful application consultant supports the user via the Home & Garden app with practical tips on every cleaning situation – for even better cleaning results with the K 3 Premium Power Control pressure washer. The pressure can be set directly on the spray lances and checked on the display of the G 120 Q Power Control trigger gun. This ensures that the ideal pressure is used on every surface. The Home Kit for splash-free cleaning of larger areas around the home includes the T 1 Surface Cleaner and 500 ml of "Patio & Deck" detergent. The detergent can be applied quickly and comfortably from the integrated detergent tank. The Car Kit includes a wash brush for removing grey film and 500 ml of car shampoo. The Deck Kit includes the PS 20 power scrubber for ideal cleaning of wooden terraces. The K 3 Premium Power Control also impresses with a hose reel, an extendable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a stand for greater stability, holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cable, as well as the Karcher Quick Connect system.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Power Control trigger gun with Quick Connect and spray lancesThe optimal setting for every surface. Three pressure settings and one detergent setting. Full control – the manual display shows the settings that have been set. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
Hose reel for comfortable handlingThe high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space. Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out. Low centre for a safe position even on angled surfaces.
Clean tank solution
- Clean and convenient – the detergent tank can be removed for filling.
- The practical detergent tank simplifies the application of detergents.
- Kärcher detergents increase efficiency and help protect and care for the surface being cleaned.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (Pounds per square inch)
|Maximum 1950
|Flow rate (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 6.3
|Area performance (Square metres per hour)
|25
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 40
|Rated input power (Watt)
|1700
|Power cable (Metre)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|5.615
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|10.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|340 x 281 x 677
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
- Car Cleaning Kit: Wash brush, Car Shampoo 0.5 l
- Balcony power scrubber
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q Power Control
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 8 Metre
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: tank
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.