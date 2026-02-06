Pressure washer K 3 Power Control Deck
K 3 Power Control pressure washer with G 120 Q Power Control trigger gun. With application consultant via app, which provides practical tips for even more efficient cleaning results. Incl. PS 20.
Thanks to the handy application consultant in the Home & Garden app, which can support the K 3 Power Control pressure washer, Kärcher ensures even better cleaning results – and turns the user into a cleaning pro. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The appropriate pressure level for the application can be set directly on the spray lance provided and checked on the display of the G 120 Q Power Control trigger gun. The detergent can be applied quickly, simply and conveniently via the integrated detergent tank. The Power Scrubber PS 20 and 500 millilitres Patio & Deck detergent supplied guarantee immaculate cleaning results on wooden decking. The K 3 Power Control from Kärcher also impresses with an extendible telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a stand for greater stability, holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cord, as well as the Kärcher Quick Connect system. The stand can also be used as a second carrying handle, letting you easily stow and load the device.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Power Control trigger gun with Quick Connect and spray lancesThe optimal setting for every surface. Three pressure settings and one detergent setting. Full control – the manual display shows the settings that have been set. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
Height-adjustable telescopic handleFor a convenient pulling height. Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Clean tank solution
- Clean and convenient – the detergent tank can be removed for filling.
- The practical detergent tank simplifies the application of detergents.
- Kärcher detergents increase efficiency, and protect and care for the surface.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Pressure (Pounds per square inch)
|Maximum 1950
|Flow rate (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 6.3
|Area performance (Square metres per hour)
|25
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 40
|Rated input power (Kilowatt)
|1.7
|Power cable (Metre)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|4.395
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|8.463
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|297 x 281 x 677
Scope of supply
- Deck Kit: Power scrubber PS 20, Patio & Deck, 0.5 l
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q Power Control
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 8 Metre
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: tank
- Removable RM tank
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
