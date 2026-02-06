Pressure washer K 6 Special
The K 6 Special pressure washer with water-cooled motor is the ideal device for frequent use and for dealing with substantial dirt on paths, on large cars or in swimming pools.
The K 6 Special is equipped with a water-cooled motor and has been designed for frequent cleaning, as well as for dealing with the significant levels of dirt that are often encountered on paths, swimming pools, large vehicles, etc. The range of equipment includes a trigger gun with a practical Quick Connect adapter via a high-pressure hose with a considerable length of 10 m, a reliable water filter that protects the pump, a Vario Power spray lance (VPS) and a dirt blaster with a rotating point jet. The pressure setting on the VPS can be adjusted through a mere turn of the hand, and the dirt blaster makes short work of even the most stubborn dirt.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performanceThe state-of-the-art water-cooled motor will impress you with its high level of performance.
Plug 'n' CleanQuick, simple and convenient – thanks to Plug 'n' Clean, the detergent can be easily changed in just one step.
Quick ConnectThe high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and gun. This saves time and effort.
Tidy storage on the hook
- Generous cable hooks allow tidy storage of the cable directly on the device.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (Volt)
|240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Pressure (Pounds per square inch)
|Maximum 2500
|Flow rate (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 8.5
|Area performance (Square metres per hour)
|60
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 60
|Rated input power (Kilowatt)
|2.2
|Power cable (Metre)
|5
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|18.88
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|22.502
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|404 x 461 x 968
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 10 Metre
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Vario Power Jet
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- For cleaning medium-sized vehicles and estate cars
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Mobile homes
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.