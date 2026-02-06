Powerful cleaning that will impress you! The K 7 WCM is the perfect (cleaning) partner for frequent use and heavy dirt: With its powerful water-cooled motor it puts an end to dirt on paths, terraces, garden equipment and larger vehicles. In order to clean the surfaces particularly effectively and gently, the Vario Power spray lance (VPS) can be adjusted with a simple turn. Other features of the dirt blaster include the rotating point jet which ensures successful cleaning without any compromises even on stubborn dirt. A built-in water filter also reliably protects the pump against dirt particles. In addition, all accessories can be stored directly at the device.