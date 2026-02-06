Thanks to the handy application consultant in the Home & Garden app, which can support the K 3 Power Control pressure washer, Kärcher ensures even better cleaning results – and turns the user into a cleaning pro. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The appropriate pressure level for the application can be set on the spray lance and checked on the display of the G 120 Q Power Control trigger gun – for the ideal pressure on every surface. The detergent can be applied quickly, simply and conveniently via the integrated detergent tank. The Car Cleaning Kit includes a wash brush for removing grey film, and 500 ml of car shampoo. The K 3 Power Control also impresses with an extendible telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a stand for greater stability, holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cord, as well as the Kärcher Quick Connect system. The stand can be used as a carrying handle, letting you easily store and load the device.