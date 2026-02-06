Pressure washer K 5 WCM Home
Performance to impress: the K 5 WCM Home pressure washer with a powerful water-cooled motor is perfect for tackling dirt on paths, patios and cars. Incl. Home Kit.
Performance that impresses: the K 5 WCM Home with its powerful, durable and water-cooled motor removes dirt in an instant. Paths, patios and cars can be cleaned in an instant with the spray lances supplied. For added convenience, the pressure can be adjusted on the Vario Power Spray (VPS) lance with a simple twisting motion – for particularly effective and gentle cleaning. Includes the Home Kit with T 5 surface cleaner and 1 litre of Stone and Façade Cleaner 3-in-1. Other superb features include the dirt blaster with the rotating spot jet and a built-in water filter that reliably protects the pump against dirt particles.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performanceThe water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergent. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Clean and tidyThe hose, spray lance, trigger gun and cable can be stored directly at the device.
Quick Connect System
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (Volt)
|240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Pressure (Pounds per square inch)
|Maximum 2300
|Flow rate (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 8.3
|Area performance (Square metres per hour)
|40
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 40
|Rated input power (Kilowatt)
|2.1
|Power cable (Metre)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|12.456
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|18.327
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|369 x 329 x 901
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 5 surface cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
- Spray lance extension
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 10 Metre
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Water-cooled motor
- Pump material: Aluminium
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
Application areas
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Outside steps
- Areas around the home and garden
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools
- For cleaning medium-sized vehicles and estate cars
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
- Bicycles
Accessories
Cleaning agents
