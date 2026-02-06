Performance that impresses: the K 5 WCM Home with its powerful, durable and water-cooled motor removes dirt in an instant. Paths, patios and cars can be cleaned in an instant with the spray lances supplied. For added convenience, the pressure can be adjusted on the Vario Power Spray (VPS) lance with a simple twisting motion – for particularly effective and gentle cleaning. Includes the Home Kit with T 5 surface cleaner and 1 litre of Stone and Façade Cleaner 3-in-1. Other superb features include the dirt blaster with the rotating spot jet and a built-in water filter that reliably protects the pump against dirt particles.