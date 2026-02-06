Pressure washer K 6 Special Deck Bundle
The Kärcher K 6 Special is a heavy-duty pressure washer with a durable water-cooled motor and 10m hose, built to efficiently tackle significant grime on large areas using its adjustable Vario Power spray lance and dirt blaster. It's complete with the T 5 T-Racer Surface Cleaner to quickly clean patios and the FJ 10 C Foam Nozzle plus 2.5 L Snow Storm Super Foam, allowing for rapid, deep vehicle cleaning.
The K 6 Special is equipped with a water-cooled motor and has been designed for frequent cleaning, as well as for dealing with the significant levels of dirt that are often encountered on paths, swimming pools, large vehicles, etc. The range of equipment includes a trigger gun with a practical Quick Connect adapter via a high-pressure hose with a considerable length of 10 m, a reliable water filter that protects the pump, a Vario Power spray lance (VPS) and a dirt blaster with a rotating point jet. The pressure setting on the VPS can be adjusted through a mere turn of the hand, and the dirt blaster makes short work of even the most stubborn dirt.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performanceThe state-of-the-art water-cooled motor will impress you with its high level of performance.
Plug 'n' CleanQuick, simple and convenient – thanks to Plug 'n' Clean, the detergent can be easily changed in just one step.
Quick ConnectThe high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and gun. This saves time and effort.
Tidy storage on the hook
- Generous cable hooks allow tidy storage of the cable directly on the device.
Application areas
- Bicycles
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- For cleaning medium-sized vehicles and estate cars
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Mobile homes