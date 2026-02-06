Pressure washer K 4 Premium Power Control Home
K 4 Premium Power Control pressure washer with G 160 Q Power Control spray gun, spray lances and hose reel. Can be supported by the application consultant in the Home & Garden app.
View video here for more information.
With the K 4 Premium Power Control pressure washer, every surface can be cleaned at the right pressure. In order to find the right pressure, the application consultant integrated in the Kärcher Home & Garden app supports users with practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning task – for perfect cleaning results. The app also offers other helpful features, such as assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. For maximum control, the pressure level can be set by turning the spray lance and checked on the G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun. The overall handling is very simple thanks to the convenient hose reel. Incl. Home Kit with the T 5 Surface Cleaner and 1 litre of Stone Cleaner for splash-free cleaning of larger areas. Other equipment details of the K 4 Premium Power Control include the Plug ‘n’ Clean detergent system for effortless changeover of the detergent, the telescopic handle for convenient transportation, as well as the parking position for readily accessible accessories.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Power Control trigger gun with Quick Connect and spray lancesThe optimal setting for every surface. Three pressure settings and one detergent setting. Full control – the manual display shows the settings that have been set. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
Hose reel for comfortable handlingThe high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space. Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out. Low centre for a safe position even on angled surfaces.
Plug 'n' Clean – the Kärcher detergent system
- Innovative insertion system for Kärcher detergent bottles.
- For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer.
- Kärcher detergents increase efficiency, and protect and care for the surface.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (Pounds per square inch)
|Maximum 2100
|Flow rate (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 7
|Area performance (Square metres per hour)
|30
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 40
|Rated input power (Kilowatt)
|1.9
|Power cable (Metre)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|12.91
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|20
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|417 x 306 x 584
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 160 Q Power Control
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 9 Metre
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Integrated storage net
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
- Small cars
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.