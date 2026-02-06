The K 5 Power Control Flex Home & Brush Anniversary Edition to mark the company's 90th anniversary is a limited colour variant with special accessories. The pressure washer can be used to clean any surface with the right pressure. The application consultant integrated into the Kärcher Home & Garden app helps the user to find the right pressure by providing practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning task – for perfect cleaning results. The pressure washer also impresses with the Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean detergent system for effortless detergent changes, the PremiumFlex high-pressure hose for added convenience, a high-quality aluminium telescopic handle for easy transport, the Quick Connect system to save time and effort clicking the high-pressure hose in and out of the device and the trigger gun, as well as the parking position to ensure readily available accessories at all times. Includes Home & Brush Kit with T 5 surface cleaner, 1 litre of Stone and Façade Cleaner, 1 litre of Universal Cleaner and a WB 60 wash brush.