Thanks to integrated Bluetooth, the K 5 Premium Smart Control pressure washer can be connected to the Kärcher Home & Garden app. This means the user is optimally supported via the smartphone in many cleaning situations and for many cleaning objects – and can achieve even more efficient cleaning results. The app provides many useful functions such as the application consultant with helpful tips and tricks, assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. The Smart Control device provides a boost mode for additional 220 psi power to tackle stubborn dirt. The G 180 Q Smart Control trigger gun with LCD display, the 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance and a hose reel. The pressure is set either on the trigger gun or transferred to the trigger gun from the app with the help of the application consultant. On the LCD display you can check which pressure level is set, whether the boost can be triggered or whether the device is still in idle mode. Includes the Home Kit with T 5 surface cleaner and 1 litre Stone and Façade Cleaner. The additional Car Cleaning Kit for thorough car cleaning includes a foam jet, a wash brush and 1 litre of car shampoo.