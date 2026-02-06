The K 2 HR is versatile, mobile and powerful. The equipment includes a Quick Connect spray gun, a 10-m-long high-pressure hose, a Vario Power spray lance, a Dirt Blaster, a water filter to protect the pump against invasive dirt particles, detergent inlet, and a passive hose reel for safe storage of the high-pressure hose. The power scrubber can be quickly, easily and comfortably used to clean the ground in the garden.