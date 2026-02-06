Pressure washer K 2 HR Deck
The K 2 HR with passive hose reel is easy to transport and ideal for removing light dirt with the PS 20 power scrubber.
The K 2 HR is versatile, mobile and powerful. The equipment includes a Quick Connect spray gun, a 10-m-long high-pressure hose, a Vario Power spray lance, a Dirt Blaster, a water filter to protect the pump against invasive dirt particles, detergent inlet, and a passive hose reel for safe storage of the high-pressure hose. The power scrubber can be quickly, easily and comfortably used to clean the ground in the garden.
Features and benefits
Compact hose and cord storageHose reel and hook for storing the hose and cord on the device.
Powerful cleaning performanceThe K 2 HR is equipped with an integrated detergent inlet.
Smooth-running wheels and long handleOptimal mobility thanks to the wheels and ergonomic handle height .
Quick Connect System
- The high-pressure hose is easy to click in and out of the device and gun. saving time and effort.
Dirt blaster
- The rotation nozzle increases the cleaning performance by up to 80%.
Power scrubber
- The PS 20 power scrubber for Kärcher Handheld Cleaners is equipped with two integrated nozzles, has a splash guard with bristles and can be rotated through 90 degrees. This makes it easier to access hard-to-reach spaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (Megapascal)
|Maximum 12
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|Maximum 360
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 40
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|4.951
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|8.745
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|266 x 280 x 785
Application areas
- Bicycles
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Fences
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.