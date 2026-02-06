Pressure washer K 2 HR Deck

The K 2 HR with passive hose reel is easy to transport and ideal for removing light dirt with the PS 20 power scrubber.

The K 2 HR is versatile, mobile and powerful. The equipment includes a Quick Connect spray gun, a 10-m-long high-pressure hose, a Vario Power spray lance, a Dirt Blaster, a water filter to protect the pump against invasive dirt particles, detergent inlet, and a passive hose reel for safe storage of the high-pressure hose. The power scrubber can be quickly, easily and comfortably used to clean the ground in the garden.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 2 HR Deck: Compact hose and cord storage
Compact hose and cord storage
Hose reel and hook for storing the hose and cord on the device.
Pressure washer K 2 HR Deck: Powerful cleaning performance
Powerful cleaning performance
The K 2 HR is equipped with an integrated detergent inlet.
Pressure washer K 2 HR Deck: Smooth-running wheels and long handle
Smooth-running wheels and long handle
Optimal mobility thanks to the wheels and ergonomic handle height .
Quick Connect System
  • The high-pressure hose is easy to click in and out of the device and gun. saving time and effort.
Dirt blaster
  • The rotation nozzle increases the cleaning performance by up to 80%.
Power scrubber
  • The PS 20 power scrubber for Kärcher Handheld Cleaners is equipped with two integrated nozzles, has a splash guard with bristles and can be rotated through 90 degrees. This makes it easier to access hard-to-reach spaces.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (Volt) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hertz) 50 / 60
Pressure (Megapascal) Maximum 12
Flow rate (Litres per hour) Maximum 360
Inlet temperature (Celsius) Maximum 40
Colour yellow
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 4.951
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 8.745
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 266 x 280 x 785
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Fences
  • For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.