FJ 6 foam nozzle
FJ 6 foam nozzle for cleaning with powerful foam (e.g. Ultra Foam Cleaner). For cars, motorcycles etc. and for applying cleaning products to stone and wood surfaces and façades.
FJ 6 foam nozzle with extra powerful foam for easy cleaning of all surfaces such as paint, glass and stone. Ideal for vehicles, winter gardens, garden furniture, façades, stairways, caravans, paths, walls, venetian blinds, terraces, driveways etc. Container capacity approx. 0.6 litres. Pour Kärcher detergent directly into the foam nozzle, attach the nozzle to the gun and apply the foam. The detergent dose can easily be adjusted on the foam nozzle (yellow knob). The jet level can be adjusted as required. Suitable for all Kärcher Consumer pressure washers of the K2–K7 class. Ideal for use with Kärcher Ultra Foam Cleaner.
Features and benefits
Tank with 0.6 litre capacity
- Lasts longer without refilling
Easy replacement of various RM
- Easy to use.
Powerful, adhering foam
- Effortless cleaning of all surfaces
Detergent dosing unit
- Cleaning agent consumption depends on use.
Transparent detergent container
- Contents always visible.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.163
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.262
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|93 x 201 x 184
|Compatibility
|For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Videos
Compatible machines
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Deck
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 6 Special
- K 6 Special Deck Bundle
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Accessory Bundle
- K Mini
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K2 BOM *AU
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Compact Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- The Outdoor Bundle
- Ultimate Cleaning Kit
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Winter gardens
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
- Terrace
- Blinds/roller shutters
- Paths
- (Yard) entrances, driveways
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Mobile homes
Cleaning agents
