K 7 Premium Smart Control Car&Home Pressure Washer

App-connected K7 Smart Control pressure washer with boost mode for extra power. Get the most out of any Smart Control pressure washer with cleaning guidiance from the NEW Home & Garden app.

The K7 pressure washer is ideal for cleaning 60 m²/h area performance with additional features of:

Patented pump technology for a long lasting pressure washer!

Patented nozzle technology for a wider cleaning area - get the job done quicker.

Clean cars, pavers, driveways, decks & many other outdoor areas.

Comes with a surface cleaner, wash brush, foam nozzle, detergents & 3-in-1 spray nozzle.

Hose reel for easy storage.

