K 7 Premium Smart Control Car&Home Pressure Washer
App-connected K7 Smart Control pressure washer with boost mode for extra power. Get the most out of any Smart Control pressure washer with cleaning guidiance from the NEW Home & Garden app.
The K7 pressure washer is ideal for cleaning 60 m²/h area performance with additional features of:
- Patented pump technology for a long lasting pressure washer!
- Patented nozzle technology for a wider cleaning area - get the job done quicker.
- Clean cars, pavers, driveways, decks & many other outdoor areas.
- Comes with a surface cleaner, wash brush, foam nozzle, detergents & 3-in-1 spray nozzle.
- Hose reel for easy storage.
The K 7 Premium Smart Control pressure washer can connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth. Enjoy the various features of the Kärcher Home & Garden app with practical tips, tricks and settings for many cleaning situations. The app provides useful functions such as the application consultant for even better cleaning results, assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. The Smart Control device provides a boost mode for additional 220 psi power to tackle stubborn dirt. The G 180 Q Smart Control trigger gun and the 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance offer maximum control: The pressure settings are made directly on the trigger gun or transferred to the trigger gun via the app. On the LCD display you can check which pressure level is set, whether the boost can be triggered or whether the device is still in idle mode. The Home Kit also contains the T 7 surface cleaner and 1 litre of 3-in-1 stone cleaner and Car Cleaning Kit with foam jet, wash brush, and 1 litre of car shampoo. Other equipment details include the hose reel, Plug 'n' Clean detergent system, aluminium telescopic handle and parking position for readily accessible accessories.
Features and benefits
Connects to the Home & Garden app via Bluetooth
- The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert.
- Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results.
- The app transmits the optimal pressure to the pressure washer via Bluetooth.
Boost mode for additional power in your fight against dirt
- With extra power, boost mode increases the cleaning efficiency and saves time.
- Allows powerful spot-cleaning of stubborn dirt.
Smart Control spray gun and 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance
- Spray gun with LCD display and buttons for pressure or detergent dosing.
- The rotating 3-in-1 Multi Jet contains three different nozzles for easy replacement.
- Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
Hose reel for comfortable handling
- The high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space.
- Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out.
- Low centre for a safe position even on angled surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (Volt)
|240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Pressure (Pounds per square inch)
|Maximum 2600
|Flow rate (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 8.1
|Area performance (Square metres per hour)
|60
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 60
|Rated input power (Watt)
|2200
|Power cable (Metre)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|17.76
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|26.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|459 x 330 x 666
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: K 7 Smart: T 7 Surface Cleaner, Stone and Façade Cleaner, 3-in-1, 1l
- Car Cleaning Kit: Wash brush, 0.3-l foam jet, Car Shampoo 3-in-1, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q Smart Control
- 3-in-1 Multi Jet
- High-pressure hose: 10 Metre
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Integrated storage net
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Water-cooled motor
- Pump material: Aluminium
- Integrated water filter
- Connection via Bluetooth
- operation using app
- smart services/features in the app
Application areas
- Bicycles
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- For cleaning medium-sized vehicles and estate cars
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Mobile homes
