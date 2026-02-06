The K 7 Premium Smart Control pressure washer can connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth. Enjoy the various features of the Kärcher Home & Garden app with practical tips, tricks and settings for many cleaning situations. The app provides useful functions such as the application consultant for even better cleaning results, assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. The Smart Control device provides a boost mode for additional 220 psi power to tackle stubborn dirt. The G 180 Q Smart Control trigger gun and the 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance offer maximum control: The pressure settings are made directly on the trigger gun or transferred to the trigger gun via the app. On the LCD display you can check which pressure level is set, whether the boost can be triggered or whether the device is still in idle mode. The Home Kit also contains the T 7 surface cleaner and 1 litre of 3-in-1 stone cleaner and Car Cleaning Kit with foam jet, wash brush, and 1 litre of car shampoo. Other equipment details include the hose reel, Plug 'n' Clean detergent system, aluminium telescopic handle and parking position for readily accessible accessories.