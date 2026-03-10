FJ 3 foam jet
FJ 3 foam nozzle for cleaning with powerful foam (e.g. ultra foam cleaner). For cars, motorcycles etc. and for applying cleaning products to stone and wood surfaces and façades.
FJ 3 foam nozzle with extra powerful foam for easy cleaning of all surfaces such as paint, glass and stone. Ideal for vehicles, winter gardens, garden furniture, façades, stairways, caravans, paths, walls, venetian blinds, terraces, driveways etc. Container capacity approx. 0.3 litres. Pour Kärcher detergent directly into the foam nozzle, attach the nozzle to the gun and apply the foam. The jet level can be adjusted as required. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers of the K 2 to K 7 classes. Ideal for use with Kärcher ultra foam cleaner.
Features and benefits
Easy replacement of various RM
- Easy to use.
Powerful, adhering foam
- Effortless cleaning of all surfaces
Transparent detergent container
- Contents always visible.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.13
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.13
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|118 x 93 x 118
|Compatibility
|For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Compatible machines
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Deck
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium VPS
- K 2 Universal Edition Plus
- K 3
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car&Home Deck
- K 4
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Deck
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 6 Special
- K 6 Special Deck Bundle
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Accessory Bundle
- K Mini
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K2 BOM *AU
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Compact Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- The Outdoor Bundle
- Ultimate Cleaning Kit
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Winter gardens
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
- Terrace
- Blinds/roller shutters
- Paths
- (Yard) entrances, driveways
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Mobile homes