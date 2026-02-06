Pressure washer K 2 HR
The K 2 HR with passive hose reel is easy to transport and ideal for removing light dirt around the house. The accessory is stored on the device.
The K 2 HR is versatile, mobile and powerful. The equipment includes a Quick Connect spray gun, an 10-m-long high-pressure hose, a Vario Power spray lance, a Dirt Blaster, a water filter to protect the pump against invasive dirt particles, detergent inlet, and a passive hose reel, which allows the high-pressure hose to be neatly stored.
Features and benefits
Compact hose and cord storageHose reel and hook for storing the hose and cord on the device.
Powerful cleaning performanceThe K 2 HR is equipped with an integrated detergent inlet.
Smooth-running wheels and long handleOptimal mobility thanks to the wheels and ergonomic handle height .
Quick Connect System
- The high-pressure hose is easy to click in and out of the device and gun. saving time and effort.
Dirt blaster
- The rotation nozzle increases the cleaning performance by up to 80%.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (Megapascal)
|Maximum 12
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|Maximum 360
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 40
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|4.951
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|7.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|266 x 280 x 785
Application areas
- Bicycles
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Fences
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
Accessories
