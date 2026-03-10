FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean Foam Nozzle + Ultra Foam Cleaner
Ultra Foam Cleaner + quick-change system FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle. Easy Change between different detergents with just a simple click.
FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle with Ultra Foam Cleaner. The quick-change system for applying detergent allows rapid switching between different detergents with a single click. The detergent dose can easily be adjusted on the foam nozzle (yellow knob). The jet level can be adjusted as required. Suitable for all Kärcher Consumer pressure washers of the K2–K7 class.
Features and benefits
Innovative foam nozzle
- Generation and application of powerful foam.
In kit
- Practical kit with various detergents.
Quick-change system
- Quick and convenient change of detergent with a single click.
Detergent dosing unit
- Cleaning agent consumption depends on use.
Transparent detergent container
- Contents always visible.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (Kilogram)
|1.256
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1.577
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|102 x 201 x 260
|Compatibility
|For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Compatible machines
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Deck
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium VPS
- K 2 Universal Edition Plus
- K 3
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car&Home Deck
- K 4
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Deck
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 6 Special
- K 6 Special Deck Bundle
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Accessory Bundle
- K Mini
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K2 BOM *AU
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Compact Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- The Outdoor Bundle
- Ultimate Cleaning Kit
Application areas
- Vehicles
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
- Mobile homes
