Pressure washer K 3 HR
The Kärcher K 3 HR is a Classic Kärcher model with passive hose reel. It is ideal for occasional use and eliminating everyday dirt, e.g. on bicycles, garden fences, motorbikes, cars, etc.
The Kärcher K 3 HR – say goodbye to everyday dirt. It is a pressure washer with a Quick Connect spray gun and a 10-m-long high-pressure hose, and is suitable for occasional use around the home. The water pressure can be adjusted to the surface being cleaned by simply twisting the Vario Power spray lance (VPS). The Dirt Blaster with rotating spray lance removes even the most stubborn dirt. The detergent can be applied quickly, simply and comfortably from the integrated tank for well-adherent foam and maximum dirt-dissolving power. The passive hose reel offers easy and neat storage of the high-pressure hose after use.
Features and benefits
Hose reel for comfortable handlingComfortable work – the hose is always within reach because it is easy to roll in and out.
Clean tank solutionClean and convenient – the detergent tank can be removed for filling.
Smooth-running wheels and long handleOptimal mobility thanks to the wheels and ergonomic handle height .
Quick Connect System
- The high-pressure hose is easy to click in and out of the device and gun. saving time and effort.
Dirt blaster
- The rotating nozzle for stubborn dirt increases the cleaning performance by up to 80%.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (Megapascal)
|Maximum 13.5
|Flow rate (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 6.3
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 40
|Rated input power (Kilowatt)
|1.7
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|5.38
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|8.034
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|296 x 283 x 805
Application areas
- Cars
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Fences
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
Cleaning agents
