Wash brush
Universal brush with ergonomic handle and soft bristles for thorough and gentle cleaning of all surfaces.
This universal wash brush is ideal for cleaning all surfaces. Classic applications include garden furniture, glass surfaces, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, roller shutters, blinds, conservatories, caravans or garden toys. The wash brush has soft bristles with an excellent cleaning action. In short: The ideal solution for cleaning jobs around the home and garden. Suitable for all Kärcher K2 to K7 high-pressure cleaners.
Features and benefits
Cleaning agent application
- Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Soft brush - kind to surfaces
- Gentle cleaning action for sensitive surfaces
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.186
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.206
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|333 x 82 x 184
Compatible machines
- K 4
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Deck
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 6 Special
- K 6 Special Deck Bundle
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Accessory Bundle
- K Mini
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K2 BOM *AU
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Compact Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- The Outdoor Bundle
- Ultimate Cleaning Kit
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Winter gardens
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
- Blinds/roller shutters
- Mobile homes
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden toys