VARIO POWER JET SHORT 360° VP 160 S
The Kärcher short Vario Power nozzle comes with infinate pressure regulation and is adjustable 360°, making it ideal for cleaning difficult to reach areas and cleaning of confined spaces.
The Kärcher short Vario Power nozzle comes with infinate pressure regulation and is adjustable 360°, making it ideal for cleaning difficult to reach areas and cleaning of confined spaces. For use with all Kärcher pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Continuous adjustment
- The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Time saving
- No need to change spray lance.
Flexible joint
- Adjustable 360° joint
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.183
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.224
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|166 x 42 x 62
Videos
Compatible machines
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Deck
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 6 Special
- K 6 Special Deck Bundle
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Accessory Bundle
- K Mini
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K2 BOM *AU
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Compact Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- The Outdoor Bundle
- Ultimate Cleaning Kit
Application areas
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Wheel housing
- Flower tubs
- Rubbish bins