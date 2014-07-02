VARIO POWER JET SHORT 360° VP 160 S

The Kärcher short Vario Power nozzle comes with infinate pressure regulation and is adjustable 360°, making it ideal for cleaning difficult to reach areas and cleaning of confined spaces. For use with all Kärcher pressure washers.

Features and benefits
Continuous adjustment
  • The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Time saving
  • No need to change spray lance.
Flexible joint
  • Adjustable 360° joint
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (Kilogram) 0.183
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.224
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 166 x 42 x 62
Videos
Application areas
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Wheel housing
  • Flower tubs
  • Rubbish bins