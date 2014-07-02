Car Shampoo 3-in-1, 1Litre
Powerful car shampoo with unique 3-in-1 formula which offers exceptional cleaning performance thanks to the active dirt remover, as well as a quick-drying and ultra-shine formula. For outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. To gently clean all vehicle types.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Litre)
|1
|Packaging unit (Unit)
|6
|Weight (Kilogram)
|1.006
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1.157
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|100 x 100 x 215
Product
- Powerful and especially gentle multi-purpose cleaner
- For cleaning sensitive points on vehicles or motorcycles
- Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner
- Quick-dry formula for streak-free drying without the need for manual polishing after cleaning
- Ultra Gloss Formula for a brilliant shine of the whole vehicle
- The Plug ’n’ Clean system is the easiest and quickest way to apply cleaning agent using a Kärcher pressure washer
- Ready to use cleaning agent (RTU)
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
- Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicles