Car Shampoo 3-in-1, 1Litre

Powerful car shampoo with unique 3-in-1 formula which offers exceptional cleaning performance thanks to the active dirt remover, as well as a quick-drying and ultra-shine formula. For outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. To gently clean all vehicle types.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (Litre) 1
Packaging unit (Unit) 6
Weight (Kilogram) 1.006
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 1.157
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 100 x 100 x 215
Product
  • Powerful and especially gentle multi-purpose cleaner
  • For cleaning sensitive points on vehicles or motorcycles
  • Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner
  • Quick-dry formula for streak-free drying without the need for manual polishing after cleaning
  • Ultra Gloss Formula for a brilliant shine of the whole vehicle
  • The Plug ’n’ Clean system is the easiest and quickest way to apply cleaning agent using a Kärcher pressure washer
  • Ready to use cleaning agent (RTU)
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
  • Made in Germany
Car Shampoo 3-in-1, 1Litre
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • P102 Keep out of reach of children.
  • EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Application areas
  • Vehicles