Vacuum Solutions for Contract Cleaning & Hospitality

BV

Battery Operated Vacs

  • Same power as mains operated vacs.
  • Cordless operation for greater maneuverability and flexbility when cleaning around furniture and tight spaces.
  • Backpack options available for optimum efficiency. 
  • Super quick battery charging of under 60 minutes.
  • No more plugging & unplugging. 

 

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Upright Carpet Cleaner Vacuums

  • Provide a deep clean for carpeted areas.
  • Both push & step-on options available.
  • Ideal for large carpeted areas such as hotels, function rooms & offices.

 

dry vacuum

Traditional Dry Vacuums

  • Highly maneuverable.
  • Ease to use.
  • Built to last.
  • A range of dry vacuums with varying tank sizes, noise levels and suction levels. 
  • Perfect for shops, restaurants, hotels & offices.

A wide range of applications & uses.

Whether it be offices, hotels, restaurants or retail shops, we have the vacuum to suit your need. 

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Interested in learning more about our Professional Vacuums?

We can give you a quote, come out and do a live demonstration or even just talk you through any questions you may have. Drop your information in the form below and a Kärcher rep will get in contact with you.

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Find A Kärcher Dealer

If you would like to find a Kärcher Dealer closest to you, you can do so by using our Authorised Dealer search function here.