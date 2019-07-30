Vacuum Solutions for Contract Cleaning & Hospitality
Battery Operated Vacs
- Same power as mains operated vacs.
- Cordless operation for greater maneuverability and flexbility when cleaning around furniture and tight spaces.
- Backpack options available for optimum efficiency.
- Super quick battery charging of under 60 minutes.
- No more plugging & unplugging.
Upright Carpet Cleaner Vacuums
- Provide a deep clean for carpeted areas.
- Both push & step-on options available.
- Ideal for large carpeted areas such as hotels, function rooms & offices.
A wide range of applications & uses.
Whether it be offices, hotels, restaurants or retail shops, we have the vacuum to suit your need.
Interested in learning more about our Professional Vacuums?
We can give you a quote, come out and do a live demonstration or even just talk you through any questions you may have. Drop your information in the form below and a Kärcher rep will get in contact with you.
Find A Kärcher Dealer
If you would like to find a Kärcher Dealer closest to you, you can do so by using our Authorised Dealer search function here.