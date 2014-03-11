Vehicle cleaning systems
Our highly efficient system solutions for the economical interior and exterior cleaning of cars and commercial vehicles deliver reliable and high-performance cleaning results. The portfolio includes portal, commercial vehicle, and self-service wash systems, self-service vacuum cleaners and forecourt equipment, starting systems, digital solutions, water recycling systems, and cleaning agents. Tailored to provide a vehicle wash that perfectly suits your requirements.
Gantry car washes
Satisfied customers are your success. Our gantry car washes facilitate economic cleaning, ensure efficient throughput rates and achieve an optimal result – for you and your customers.
Commercial vehicle washes
When cleaning commercial vehicles, you need systems that can meet any challenge. Whether truck, bus or municipal vehicle. With our commercial vehicle wash systems, you experience professional efficiency each and every day.
Self-service wash systems
A genuine (cleaning) experience: Our self-service wash systems leave nothing to be desired. Smart system solutions for your success. So that you sparkle with your customers.
Self-service vacuum cleaners and forecourt units
With our self-service vacuum cleaners and forecourt units, you automatically increase the attractiveness of your site. And secure attractive additional income.
Digital solutions
With our digital solutions, you can effortlessly manage and optimize your car wash systems anytime and anywhere.
Water reclamation systems
Clean vehicle wash with a pure conscience. By using our water reclamation systems, you are investing in economic sustainability. Our systems ensure responsible management of fresh water and cleaning agents.
A Trusted Global Leader
Choose the trusted global cleaning technology brand with over 80 years of experience designing commercial car wash equipment for thousands of businesses worldwide.
Systems For Every Purpose
Discover the perfect wash solution for your unique requirements today from our broad range of vehicle cleaning systems for every location & purpose.
Custom-Designed For You
Leverage our decades of experience installing thousands of wash systems globally to build a wash solution that aligns with your business goals.
Dedicated New Zealand-Wide Support
Access dedicated post-build support to ensure your new wash system is a success. Get comprehensive operation & technical familiarisation training, customer service & marketing assistance for a turnkey solution.
Kärcher Auto Car Wash System - Maximise Your Investment and Profit With a Sustainable Car Wash Business
Our flexible concept is perfectly tailored to your specific requirements – from planning to the individual design. Kärcher has been a successful manufacturer of washing bays for decades. Our experience as a manufacturer of washing bays and thousands of installed systems offers the security of having Kärcher as an experienced partner. Our washing bay team will be happy to advise you!
Helping Linfox Maintain Road Trains In The Pilbara, Australia
Our latest partnership with Linfox has resulted in the construction of a state-of-the-art truck wash in Western Australia's Pilbara region, specifically designed to meet their unique needs. As their road trains frequently encounter harsh dusty conditions, they can accumulate massive amounts of dust and dirt, making cleaning challenging and time-consuming.
Thanks to our specialised truck wash system, we were able to help Linfox reduce their average wash time from 5 hours to just 15 minutes, enabling them to get back on the road more quickly and efficiently. We are committed to delivering top-quality cleaning solutions that meet our customers' specific requirements. This partnership is a prime example of our success in doing so. To see the incredible transformation for yourself, check out our short story video here.
WE ARE THERE FOR YOU!
We offer friendly, expert advice based on individual solutions and are happy to answer all of your questions on washing bays and vehicle cleaning systems. All of our employees have a thorough knowledge of our systems, machines and cleaning agents, and can provide professional advice by telephone. You are also welcome to arrange a personal appointment.
Telephone contact:
Tel.: +64 21 300 043
Email contact:
craig@karcher.co.nz