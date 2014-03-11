Kärcher Water Blasters

When selecting a water blaster, it's important to not only look at PSI when making your decision. There are many factors which impact a water blaster's performance. For example, the nozzle technology impacts the width of the surface area being cleaned at once. Kärcher has patented nozzle technology in all of our water blasters which has been tested against our competition and has been found to clean more surface area at once, meaning you can do your cleaning job quicker.

There are numerous other important factors that also impact a pressure washer's performance. Below is a list factors that helps Kärcher distinguish ourselves from the competition: