The PCL patio cleaner is suitable for surfaces such as wooden decking and WPC. The separately available roller brushes for stone surfaces can also be used to clean smooth stone tiles in outdoor areas. The surface of the stone slabs must be smooth and closed (PCL 4 and PCL 3-18). The PCL 6 patio cleaner cleans both smooth and fine-pored stone tiles and slabs with the roller brushes for stone surfaces (available separately).