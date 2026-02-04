Patio Cleaner
Thanks to its rotating roller brushes and integrated water distribution, the patio cleaner from Kärcher removes dirt carefully yet thoroughly from patios, no matter whether they are made from wood, WPC or smooth stone tiles.
The PCL patio cleaner is suitable for surfaces such as wooden decking and WPC. The separately available roller brushes for stone surfaces can also be used to clean smooth stone tiles in outdoor areas. The surface of the stone slabs must be smooth and closed (PCL 4 and PCL 3-18). The PCL 6 patio cleaner cleans both smooth and fine-pored stone tiles and slabs with the roller brushes for stone surfaces (available separately).
The cleaning width is 300 millimetres.
The scope of supply includes a set of roller brushes for wooden surfaces. On the PCL 4 and PCL 3-18, the set contains two roller brushes; on the PCL 6, it contains four roller brushes, because it has an extra drive axle.
The roller brushes can be easily replaced by hand, without the need for any tools.
The PCL 3-18 is compatible with all 18 V Battery Power exchangeable batteries from Kärcher.
The battery runtime varies depending on the nature of the surface being cleaned. With the 2.5 Ah battery, the device can clean wooden surfaces for up to 18 minutes.
The patio cleaner does not have a water tank. It has to be connected to a tap via a garden hose.
The maximum water pressure is 10 bar and therefore corresponds to the low-pressure range.
The maximum water consumption at a water pressure of 4 bar is 180 l/h.
The PCL cleans using only water; it is not possible to add detergent using the device.
