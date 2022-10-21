Puzzi 9/1 Bp battery-powered spray extraction machine

Thorough fibre-deep cleaning

All that remains is the feeling of freshness and cleanliness: With the battery-powered spray extraction cleaner Puzzi 9/1 Bp you clean your textiles extremely thoroughly and hygienically down to the deepest fibre.

Superb return suction power

The Puzzi 9/1 Bp cleans not only effectively, but also impresses with its powerful suction power. This means that the textiles are only slightly damp and can be used again quickly.

Simple operation

Whether it is large power buttons, an extra-large filling port or the practical 2-in-1 tank system – the Puzzi 9/1 Bp impresses with its simple operating concept.

Safe and dry transport

You and the surrounding area stay dry: Even when the water tank is open, a separate spillover guard protects against any fresh water spilling during transportation.