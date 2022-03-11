Tips for keeping the home clean
Around the world, people spend around 3 hours 20 minutes cleaning their home every week - according to a study of global cleaning behaviour conducted for Kärcher. Many cleaning devices or household supplies are used for this. Whether indoors or outside, the work is done much quicker with tips for the correct use, meaning you have more time for the good things in life.
Practical tips, tricks and application instructions for cleaning your home
Here you will find a range of tips and examples for getting your home into shape. Whether with a high pressure cleaner or duster - we have all the information about how to clean properly and quickly.
Tips for indoors
Clean wooden floors quickly and gently
Wooden floors are becoming increasingly popular not least due to their appearance. But care is advised when it comes to cleaning: wooden floors are sensitive to water. How should you then proceed without damaging the floor covering? With the right floor cleaner, worrying about beautiful parquet is a thing of the past.
Steam cleaning: hygienic cleanliness without chemicals
Steam cleaners remove even stubborn dirt quickly and easily – and without any chemicals at all. They ensure cleanliness throughout the home in the most natural way, making them a real alternative to conventional methods of cleaning. Whether in the bathroom, the kitchen or the living room, they can be put to a wide variety of uses.
How do you clean a fireplace?
Anyone who has a fireplace can look forward to cosy hours around the fire in winter. To be able to enjoy the pleasant warmth and the flickering flames, certain points should be noted.
Clean windows: the supreme discipline of spring-cleaning
Many and large windows make the home seem flooded with light and friendly. However, they rapidly become dirty due to rain, pollen and fine dust and spoil the view. The windows also have to cope with a lot, as children and pets especially often leave fingerprints and stains on the pane. Window cleaning without any streaks is successful with these tips.
Care programme for the floor
Noble parquet, robust tiles or practical linoleum – the right floor for every living requirement. But how do the different floor coverings stay beautiful permanently? We give tips for the home.
5 tips for a clean home with pets
Pets bring life to your own four walls – but also a certain amount of dirt. Whether it's your dog traipsing mud across your freshly washed floor, your cat spilling food next to her bowl, or your guinea pig streaking through his cage sending fur flying through your home.
Tips for avoiding dust and dirt in your home
It’s something we’re all too familiar with: You've just rid your house of dust, and there's another grey layer of it on your furniture and floors. And so the job starts all over again. It can be frustrating. It's no wonder that we don't like doing these household tasks. Here are some tips for keeping on top of the dirt.
Information and tips to reduce the infestation risk of bedbugs
Bedbugs often go unnoticed on luggage or goods transport and are primarily found in places with high passenger traffic. They nest in gaps, cracks and crevices and behind skirting boards or bed headboards. Their bites cause intense itching. With their steam cleaners, Kärcher offers a chemical-free application that can assist in tackling the spread of parasites.
Tips for outside
Bicycle cleaning: Care tips for at home and on the go
Following a trip with the bicycle through forests or meadows or on dirt tracks or dusty roads, a thorough cleaning of it is in order. With the right device and the appropriate accessories this is a piece of cake – whether in front of the garage, in the garden or on the go.
Getting everything clean after camping, hiking, surfing and co
So, it's time to pack your hiking boots or bike and head off to the countryside. It is just one of those things that equipment gets dirty. To get rid of dust and mud in next to no time, Kärcher has a practical aid and some useful tips for almost every holiday situation: the mobile, OC 3 low-pressure cleaner.
D-I-Y Car washing
Is it getting more and more difficult to see through the car’s dirty front windscreen? Or have the dear little ones left loads of biscuit crumbs and juice on the back seat? In that case, it is really time to give the car a thorough clean again. With the right equipment that is done quickly – and is even fun.
Before winter:Get your house and garden into shape
Summer is coming to an end, the warm days on the terrace are numbered and there is not much more to do in the garden. Now is the time to prepare the garden furniture and equipment for their winter break. We show you how to do it!