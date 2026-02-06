Steam cleaner SC 1
The SC 1 handheld steam cleaner offers even more flexibility thanks to its extension hose. Its compact shape is ideal for quick, thorough and chemical-free spontaneous use.
Whether for cleaning fittings, tiles, hobs or exhaust hoods, the compact SC 1 handheld steam cleaner cleans without chemicals and can be used on practically all hard surfaces in the household. With the extension hose included with the device, hard-to-reach areas such as corners and niches are even easier to clean. The handheld steam cleaner even removes stubborn dirt and grease deposits. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. The handy shape of the device enables spontaneous and quick intermediate cleaning at any time – and space-saving storage. The extensive range of accessories and powerful steam output ensure hygienically flawless results.
Features and benefits
Powerful 3.0 bar steam pressureEasily removes all types of dirt - even in hard-to-reach areas.
Small, handy and easy to storeThe device can be stored at the location of use for easy access All accessory parts can be stored together in the practical accessory bag
Child lock on machineA locking system offers reliable protection against improper use by children
Multifunctional premium accessories
- Cleaning a wide variety of surfaces whenever it is needed using the hand nozzle, round brush and many more accessories.
Cover for the hand nozzle
- For sparkling clean results
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.9% of bacteria²⁾
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|approx. 20
|Heating output (W)
|1200
|Max. steam pressure (bar)
|max. 3
|Cable length (m)
|4
|Heat-up time (min)
|3
|Boiler capacity (l)
|0.2
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|321 x 127 x 186
¹⁾ Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on common smooth household hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara-Virus). / ²⁾ When thoroughly cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99,99% of all common household bacteria will be killed on common smooth household hard surfaces, provided the cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface (test-germ: Enterococcus hirae).
Scope of supply
- Extension hose SC 1
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Detail nozzle
- Hand nozzle
- Round brush, black: 1 Piece(s)
- Dosing bottle: 200 ml
Equipment
- Childproof safety lock
- Safety valve
Application areas
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs