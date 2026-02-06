Whether for cleaning fittings, tiles, hobs or exhaust hoods, the compact SC 1 handheld steam cleaner cleans without chemicals and can be used on practically all hard surfaces in the household. With the extension hose included with the device, hard-to-reach areas such as corners and niches are even easier to clean. The handheld steam cleaner even removes stubborn dirt and grease deposits. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. The handy shape of the device enables spontaneous and quick intermediate cleaning at any time – and space-saving storage. The extensive range of accessories and powerful steam output ensure hygienically flawless results.