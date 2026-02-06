The SC EasyFix ATK 2 impresses with its intuitive use. Thanks to two-step steam regulation, the steam intensity of the steam cleaner can be adjusted easily to the surface and the level of dirt. Other useful features are the accessory storage on the device and the parking position for the floor nozzle. The EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint guarantees excellent ergonomics and, thanks to the lamella technology, ensures perfect cleaning results. Thanks to the convenient hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. The SC 2 EasyFix ATK Kärcher steam cleaner cleans entirely without chemicals and can be used anywhere. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of viruses* and 99.99% of all common household bacteria** from typical household hard surfaces. Its extensive accessories can be used effectively to deliver hygienic results when cleaning tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and even the smallest of crevices. Even stubborn dirt can be reliably removed.