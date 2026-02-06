Steam cleaner SC EasyFix ATK 2
The SC EasyFix ATK 2 steam cleaner is the ideal starting model for steam cleaning without chemicals. For pure cleanliness on hard surfaces throughout the home. With the EasyFix floor nozzle.
The SC EasyFix ATK 2 impresses with its intuitive use. Thanks to two-step steam regulation, the steam intensity of the steam cleaner can be adjusted easily to the surface and the level of dirt. Other useful features are the accessory storage on the device and the parking position for the floor nozzle. The EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint guarantees excellent ergonomics and, thanks to the lamella technology, ensures perfect cleaning results. Thanks to the convenient hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. The SC 2 EasyFix ATK Kärcher steam cleaner cleans entirely without chemicals and can be used anywhere. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of viruses* and 99.99% of all common household bacteria** from typical household hard surfaces. Its extensive accessories can be used effectively to deliver hygienic results when cleaning tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and even the smallest of crevices. Even stubborn dirt can be reliably removed.
Features and benefits
Accessory storage and parking positionPractical accessory storage. Parking position for floor nozzle during breaks.
Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning clothContactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system. Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Child lock on the steam gunA locking system offers reliable protection against improper use by children
Multifunctional accessories
- Effective cleaning of different surfaces with the floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush etc.
Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle
- For thoroughly clean results and improved dirt removal and pick up.
Two-level steam flow control on handle
- The steam volume can be individually adjusted to the surface and dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of bacteria²⁾
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|approx. 75
|Heating output (W)
|1500
|Max. steam pressure (bar)
|max. 3.2
|Cable length (m)
|4
|Heat-up time (min)
|6.5
|Boiler capacity (l)
|1
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|404 x 254 x 265
¹⁾ Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on common smooth household hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara-Virus). / ²⁾ When thoroughly cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99,99% of all common household bacteria will be killed on common smooth household hard surfaces, provided the cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface (test-germ: Enterococcus hirae).
Scope of supply
- EasyFix universal floor cleaning cloth: 1 Piece(s)
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 3 Piece(s)
- Descaling powder: 3 Piece(s)
- Detail nozzle
- Hand nozzle
- Round brush, black: 1 Piece(s)
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
- Steam pipes length: 0.5 m
- Carpet glider
Equipment
- Childproof safety lock
- Safety valve
- Steam flow regulation: on handle (two-step)
- Steam hose with gun: 2.2 m
- Integrated on/off switch
- Accessory storage on the device
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs
- Freshen up carpeted floors