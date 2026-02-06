Steam cleaner SC 3 Deluxe
Heats up in just 30 seconds: The SC 3 Deluxe with illuminated LED ring and perfect accessory storage, cleans without any interruptions thanks to the permanently refillable water tank.
The SC 3 Deluxe is ready to start after a heat-up time of just 30 seconds and eliminates up to 99.999% of viruses* and 99.99% of all common household bacteria** on hard surfaces. With its integrated accessory storage compartment on the device, simple and convenient storage of accessories, cables and hoses is possible. Other features include the integrated descaling cartridge, the permanently refillable water tank for uninterrupted cleaning, the illuminated LED ring for displaying the operating mode, as well as various accessories for removing stubborn dirt on tiles, hobs and exhaust hoods and in crevices and joints. The EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint guarantees excellent ergonomics and, thanks to the lamella technology, ensures perfect cleaning results. Carpets can also be cleaned and refreshed with a carpet glider. This is included as standard in the scope of supply. Using the convenient hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be effortlessly attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. The two-step steam regulation guarantees perfect adaptation of the steam flow to the surface and the respective level of contamination.
Features and benefits
Rapid heat-up timeWith a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
Convenient accessory storage and parking positionConvenient storage of accessories, extension tube, cables and steam hose. Parking position for easy parking of the floor nozzle during breaks.
Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridgeThe tank is easy to fill at any time – for non-stop steam without interrupting your work. The intelligent descaling cartridge automatically removes limescale from the water, dramatically extending the service life of the device.
Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth
- Optimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology.
- Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system.
- Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Multifunctional accessories
- Effective cleaning of different surfaces with the floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush etc.
- It's easy to give carpeted floors a new lease of life with the carpet glider.
Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle
- For thoroughly clean results and improved dirt removal and pick up.
Child lock on the steam gun
- A locking system offers reliable protection against improper use by children
Two-level steam flow control on handle
- The steam volume can be individually adjusted to the surface and dirt.
On/off switch on the device
- Switching the device on and off is easy.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of bacteria²⁾
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|approx. 75
|Heating output (W)
|1900
|Max. steam pressure (bar)
|max. 3.5
|Cable length (m)
|4
|Heat-up time (min)
|0.5
|Tank capacity (l)
|1
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|361 x 251 x 282
¹⁾ Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on common smooth household hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara-Virus). / ²⁾ When thoroughly cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99,99% of all common household bacteria will be killed on common smooth household hard surfaces, provided the cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface (test-germ: Enterococcus hirae). / ³⁾ The minimum factor by which the product life is extended, based on internal tests with a water hardness of 20 °dH and carbonate hardness of 15 °dH.
Scope of supply
- EasyFix universal floor cleaning cloth: 1 Piece(s)
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Descaler cartridge: 1 Piece(s)
- Detail nozzle
- Hand nozzle
- Round brush, black: 1 Piece(s)
- Crevice brush
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
- Steam pipes length: 0.5 m
Equipment
- Childproof safety lock
- Safety valve
- Steam flow regulation: on device (two-step)
- Tank: can be refilled whenever needed
- Steam hose with gun: 2.2 m
- Integrated on/off switch
- Accessory storage on the device
Application areas
- Freshen up carpeted floors
- Hard floors
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs
- Tile joints