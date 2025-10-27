Steam cleaner accessories

The right accessories for every cleaning task: you are optimally equipped with the extensive range of accessories for steam cleaners from Kärcher. Our accessory parts are perfectly tailored for daily use and special applications and allow maximum customisation to suit your individual cleaning needs. Compatible with all current devices, we offer everything you need for thorough and efficient cleaning, from highlight accessories such as garment steamers, crevice tools and flexible hand nozzles to small brushes and nozzles for detailed work and large floor nozzles and cloths for cleaning large areas. Discover the variety and expand the application options for your steam cleaner optimally and conveniently.

