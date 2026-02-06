Steam cleaner SC 2 Deluxe
The compact SC 2 Deluxe with illuminated LED ring for displaying the operating mode is the entry-level model for chemical-free steam cleaning. Ideal for all hard surfaces throughout the home.
The new compact and lightweight SC 2 Deluxe entry-level steam cleaner provides two-step steam regulation for adapting the steam intensity to the surface and level of dirt. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes up to 99.999% of viruses* and 99.99% of all common household bacteria** from typical household hard surfaces – entirely without chemicals. The SC 2 Deluxe can display the operating mode at any time via the innovative illuminated LED ring on the handle. Red indicates that the device is still heating up, while green indicates that the SC steam cleaner is ready to go. The accessories can either be stored (including the two extension tubes) entirely in an extra long accessory bag or alternatively stowed on the device itself. The EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint guarantees excellent ergonomics and, thanks to the lamella technology, ensures perfect cleaning results. Thanks to the convenient hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. Its extensive accessories can be used effectively to deliver hygienic results when cleaning tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and even the smallest of crevices. Even stubborn dirt can be reliably removed.
Features and benefits
LED light display on the deviceWhen the LED display lights up red, the device is still heating up. When it turns green, the device is ready to use.
Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning clothOptimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology. Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system. Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Orderly accessory storage and parking positionAll accessories including the extension tubes can be stored in an extra long accessory bag or directly on the device.
Child lock on the steam gun
- A locking system offers reliable protection against improper use by children
Multifunctional accessories
- Can be used to clean a wide variety of surfaces as required thanks to the floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush and many more accessories.
Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle
- For thoroughly clean results and improved dirt removal and pick up.
Two-level steam flow control on handle
- The steam volume can be individually adjusted to the surface and dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of bacteria²⁾
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|approx. 75
|Heating output (W)
|1500
|Max. steam pressure (bar)
|max. 3.2
|Cable length (m)
|4
|Heat-up time (min)
|6.5
|Boiler capacity (l)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|304 x 231 x 287
¹⁾ Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on common smooth household hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara-Virus). / ²⁾ When thoroughly cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99,99% of all common household bacteria will be killed on common smooth household hard surfaces, provided the cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface (test-germ: Enterococcus hirae).
Scope of supply
- Accessory bag
- EasyFix universal floor cleaning cloth: 2 Piece(s)
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Detail nozzle
- Hand nozzle
- Power nozzle
- Round brush, black: 1 Piece(s)
- Round brush, large
- Crevice brush
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
- Steam pipes length: 0.5 m
Equipment
- Childproof safety lock
- Safety valve
- Steam flow regulation: on handle (two-step)
- Steam hose with gun: 2 m
- Accessory storage on the device
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs
- Tile joints