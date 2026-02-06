Window Vac KWI Plus

With the KWI 1 Plus Window Vac and the spray bottle with microfibre wiping cloth, you can clean your windows effortlessly and three times faster than before, with streak-free results.

The KWI 1 Plus Window Vac from Kärcher ensures streak-free, clean windows, and also saves lots of time and effort. The intelligent combination of spray bottle and wiper guarantees extremely effective cleaning. The handy device then has no trouble vacuuming away the water from the window every time you use it – with no dripping dirty water and no streaks. When compared with conventional methods, manual cleaning is noticeably easier and three times faster than before. The convenient battery operation and the compact design guarantee maximum flexibility when cleaning all of your smooth household surfaces. Try it out and see for yourself!

Features and benefits
Window Vac KWI Plus: Low weight
Low weight
Sits comfortably and easily in your hand without making it ache.
Window Vac KWI Plus: Compact and handy
Compact and handy
The small, handy device makes cleaning smooth surfaces even easier.
Window Vac KWI Plus: LED display in field of vision
LED display in field of vision
Energy management made easy: one glance at the LED display will tell you the current status of the battery.
Diverse applications
  • The window vac can be used on all smooth surfaces such as tiles, mirrors or shower cubicles.
Three times quicker
  • Window cleaning is three times faster with the Window Vac than with conventional methods.
Drip and streak-free result
  • Thanks to electric water vacuuming, dripping water is now a thing of the past. For sparkling clean windows.
Completely hygienic
  • Quick and simple tank emptying without coming into contact with dirty water.
The original
  • Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the window vac.
Specifications

Technical data

Working width of suction nozzle ( ) 250
Dirty water tank capacity (ml) 100
Battery running time (min) 25
Battery charge time (min) 150
Battery type Lithium-ion battery
Performance per battery charge (m²) approx. 70
Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 100 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Colour Black
Weight incl. battery (kg) 0.5
Weight without accessories (kg) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 130 x 250 x 275

Scope of supply

  • Charger: WV & KV battery charger (1 pc.)
  • Spray bottle Standard with microfibre wiping cloth
  • Detergents: RM 503 Window Vac, 20 ml

Equipment

  • Suction nozzle
Window Vac KWI Plus
Application areas
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
  • Glass tables
  • Wall tiles
Accessories
Cleaning agents