How to Clean Your Car Seats
Deep clean your car's interior, including the seats, carpet and even the roof with the Kärcher SE 5.100 Spray Extractor.
It's important to know that there is a major difference between vacuuming and deep cleaning our car seats and carpet. Whilst vacuuming will remove dirt on the top of the fibres, it will not remove all the dirt that has seeped deep into the fibres over time.
By using a Kärcher SE 5.100 Spray Extractor, you can actually deep clean your car seats, carpet in the car and even the fabric roof and even remove any nasty stains.
The Kärcher SE 5.100 Spray Extractor works by spraying cleaning chemical deep into the fibres loosening the dirt and vacuuming it away at the same time.
The SE 5.100 is also perfect for upholstery cleaning inside the home.
Watch our step by step guide along with our instructional video for How to Clean Your Carpet below.
Step 1
Fill the clean water container with tap water and RM 519 Detergent and plug the machine into the power point.
Step 2
Spray the cleaning chemical over the car seats area you are cleaning and allow it to sit for 15-30 seconds.
(You can spray and vacuum at the same time, however the 15-30 second sitting period just allows the detergent to react to the dirt and loosen it before vacuuming).
Step 3
Now switch to vacuuming mode on the SE 5.100 and vacuuming the areas you have already sprayed with cleaning chemical. You will see the dirty water go up through the nozzle.
Step 4
Repeat these steps until your car seats are clean.
Step 6
Now all you need to do it tip out the dirty water container and give it a rinse to clean the machine!