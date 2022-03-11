How to Clean Your Car Seats

It's important to know that there is a major difference between vacuuming and deep cleaning our car seats and carpet. Whilst vacuuming will remove dirt on the top of the fibres, it will not remove all the dirt that has seeped deep into the fibres over time.

By using a Kärcher SE 5.100 Spray Extractor, you can actually deep clean your car seats, carpet in the car and even the fabric roof and even remove any nasty stains.

The Kärcher SE 5.100 Spray Extractor works by spraying cleaning chemical deep into the fibres loosening the dirt and vacuuming it away at the same time.

The SE 5.100 is also perfect for upholstery cleaning inside the home.

Watch our step by step guide along with our instructional video for How to Clean Your Carpet below.