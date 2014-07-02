Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 1Litre

Liquid detergent with quick dry formula for interim cleaning. Suitable for carpets, rugs, upholstery, car seats, etc.

Liquid detergent with quick dry formula for interim cleaning. Suitable for carpets, rugs, upholstery, car seats, etc.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (Litre) 1
Packaging unit (Unit) 6
Weight (Kilogram) 1.034
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 1.187
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 90 x 90 x 215
Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 1Litre
Videos
Application areas
  • Carpet
  • Carpets
  • Upholstery
  • Car seats