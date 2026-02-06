Battery powered spot cleaner SE 3-18 + WD 3-18 Bundle
Remove stains and refresh textile surfaces with the SE 3-18 Battery Spot Cleaner and WD 3-18 Bundle
Remove stains and refresh textile surfaces with the SE 3-18 Battery Spot Cleaner. From carpets, seats and sofas to car interiors, garden furniture and upholstery, this machine is perfect for deep cleaning and removing dirt across a variety of surfaces. With its compact design, the machine is easy to transport and ready-to-use when there's no power outlet nearby, thanks to the powerful 18 V Kärcher battery. The long and flexible 2-in-1 suction hose with built-in detergent hose allows you clean away dirt easily, even in difficult-to-access places. After cleaning, the spray extraction cleaner offers a unique hygienic flush function, which removes dirt from the device and hose. This prevents bacteria and odour build up and makes the machine clean up after the clean up, quick and easy.
Features and benefits
Proven Kärcher technology with upholstery and crevice nozzles for optimal cleaning resultsCleaning deep into the fibres of textile surfaces. Effortless and fast cleaning due to efficient spray extraction cleaning method. Low residual moisture for quick drying of textile surfaces.
18 V Battery Power exchangeable batteryMaximum freedom of movement thanks to work independent of the power supply. Compatible with all devices on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
Hygienic flush functionAfter cleaning, the device is cleaned using the flush function. This removes any residual dirt and avoids unpleasant odours from the build-up of bacteria. Enables immediate storage of the clean device.
Convenient 2-in-1 hose
- Inside spray hose for great cleaning convenience.
- Long, flexible suction hose for convenient cleaning, especially in difficult-to-access and narrow spaces.
- With swivel joint on hose for even greater freedom of movement.
Two-tank system
- Simple filling of the fresh water tank.
- Convenient removal and emptying of the dirty water tank without any contact with dirt.
Practical accessory and hose storage
- Easily transported with just one hand – all enclosed accessories and the hose can be directly stowed on the device.
- All accessories are always attached to the device, so you can rely on them being there at the point of use.
Compact design.
- Flexible, also in narrow areas or areas that are difficult to access.
- With practical handle for fast and convenient transport of the device.
Storage area for small accessories
- Practical for temporary storage during cleaning.
- Perfect for sponges, cloths and other small parts.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Rated input power (Watt)
|184
|Working width (Millimetre)
|75
|Fresh water container capacity (Litre)
|1.7
|Waste water container capacity (Litre)
|2.9
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (Volt)
|18
|Capacity (Ampere-hour)
|5
|Runtime per battery charging (Minute)
|Approx. 24 (5.0 Ah)
|Battery charge time (Minute)
|90 / 134
|Charging current (Ampere)
|2.5
|Power supply for battery charger (Volt/Hertz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|yellow
Scope of supply
- Rechargeable battery: 18 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Charger: 18 V Battery Power fast charger (1 pc.)
- Suction hose length: 1.9 Metre
- Upholstery spray extraction nozzle
- Crevice nozzle for spray extraction cleaning
- Detergent: Carpet Cleaner RM 519, 100 Millilitre
- 2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray and suction hose
Equipment
- System Cleaning Function
- Practical hose and accessory storage
- Storage space for small parts
Application areas
- Car seats
- Upholstered furniture
- Upholstery
- Carpets