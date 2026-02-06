Remove stains and refresh textile surfaces with the SE 3-18 Battery Spot Cleaner. From carpets, seats and sofas to car interiors, garden furniture and upholstery, this machine is perfect for deep cleaning and removing dirt across a variety of surfaces. With its compact design, the machine is easy to transport and ready-to-use when there's no power outlet nearby, thanks to the powerful 18 V Kärcher battery. The long and flexible 2-in-1 suction hose with built-in detergent hose allows you clean away dirt easily, even in difficult-to-access places. After cleaning, the spray extraction cleaner offers a unique hygienic flush function, which removes dirt from the device and hose. This prevents bacteria and odour build up and makes the machine clean up after the clean up, quick and easy.