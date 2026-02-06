Ultra Clean Antibac Odour Remover 500ml
The Ultra Clean Antibacterial Pet Odour Remover effectively dissolves bacteria, while the odour remover eliminates bad odours and leaves a clean finish and a fresh scent.
Easily and efficently remove pet odours and stains from carpet, car seats, and couches.
Designed to used seamlessly with the SE 3-18 Spot Cleaner
- Locally formulated and made in Australia for Australian households
- Multiple detergent options to tackle specific stains and odours
- Kärcher detergents leave a clean finish and fresh scent
The Ultra Clean Antibacterial Pet Odour Remover combats bacteria, eliminates bad odours and leaves rooms feeling clean and smelling fresh. Suitable for use on upholstery, carpets and in vehicle interiors. For best results, use with Kärcher Ultra Clean spray extraction machines.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Millilitre)
|500
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.562
Application areas
- Carpet
- Carpets
- Upholstery
- Car seats