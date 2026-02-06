Ultra Clean Stain Adhesive Remover 500ml

The Ultra Clean Sticky Fingers Adhesive Remover uses a powerful and natural solvent called D-limonene. D-Limonene is particularly good at dissolving and removing stubborn, sticky stains.

The Ultra Clean Sticky Fingers detergent can remove and clean sticky stains from carpet, car seats, and couches.

Designed to used seamlessly with the SE 3-18 Spot Cleaner