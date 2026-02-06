Ultra Clean Stain Adhesive Remover 500ml
The Ultra Clean Sticky Fingers Adhesive Remover uses a powerful and natural solvent called D-limonene. D-Limonene is particularly good at dissolving and removing stubborn, sticky stains.
The Ultra Clean Sticky Fingers detergent can remove and clean sticky stains from carpet, car seats, and couches.
Designed to used seamlessly with the SE 3-18 Spot Cleaner
- Locally formulated and made in Australia for Australian households
- Multiple detergent options to tackle specific stains and odours
- Kärcher detergents leave a clean finish and fresh scent
Ultra Clean Sticky Fingers Adhesive Remover uses a powerful and natural solvent, D-limonene, which is particularly good at dissolving and removing stubborn, sticky stains. For example, lollipops, syrup, sauce, juice, berries and chewing gum. Suitable for upholstered furniture, carpets and vehicle interiors. For best results, use with Kärcher Ultra Clean spray extraction machines.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Millilitre)
|500
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.562
Application areas
- Carpet
- Carpets
- Upholstery
- Car seats