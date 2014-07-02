Carpet cleaner, RM 519, 1l
Liquid detergent with quick dry formula for interim cleaning. Suitable for carpets, rugs, upholstery, car seats, etc.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|90 x 90 x 215
Application areas
- Carpeted floors
- Rugs
- Upholstery
- Car seats