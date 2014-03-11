Skip to content
Skip to navigation
0
X
Basket
0
X
Wishlist
X
New Zealand
Home & Garden
ONLINE PROMOTIONS
View current promotions here
Sign up to our newsletter here
Questions or enquiries? Contact us here.
WHERE TO BUY
ACCESSORIES & DETERGENTS
Use Kärcher Accessory Finder
View water blaster attachments
View water blaster detergents
WARRANTY REGISTRATION
Water Blasters - Electric
Water Blasters - Petrol
Steam cleaners
Vacuum cleaners
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Ash vacuums
Spot Cleaner & Spray Extraction Cleaner
Robot vacuums and mops
Window Vac
Watering systems
Pumps
Push sweepers
Cordless electric brooms
Hard floor cleaner
Mobile Cleaning
Garden Tools
Patio Cleaner
Accessories
Detergents
BATTERY POWER 18V
SIGNATURE LINE
Professional
Cleaning and care agents
Questions or enquiries? Contact us here
ARRANGE A FREE SURVEY & DEMO OF ONE OF OUR PROFESSIONAL MACHINES
VEHICLE CLEANING SYSTEM
Gantry car washes
Commercial vehicle washes
Self-service wash systems
Self-service vacuum cleaners and forecourt units
Vehicle Wash Enquiry
Power foam (EN)
Klean!Star (EN)
Klean!Star iQ New Zealand
Find Your Local Kärcher Dealer
Bonus Product Redemption
Disinfection systems
Water blasters
Outdoor Power Equipment
Cleaning robots
Vacuum Cleaners
Industrial Vacuuming / Dedusting Solutions
Window and surface vacuum cleaner
Floor scrubbers / scrubber driers
Carpet cleaners
Sweepers and vacuum sweepers
Vehicle cleaning systems
Steam cleaners & steam vacuum cleaners
Dry ice cleaning
Tank cleaning systems
Detergents
Accessories
Battery Power+
PRODUCT FINDER
NEW PRODUCTS
Services
Home and Garden
Contact us
Services & Repair
Find your local Kärcher Centers
Find your local authorised service agents
Professional
Contact us
Service & Repair
Service Advisor
Request a Quote
Support
Contact us
Dealer Search
FAQ's
Extended Warranty
Downloads
Operating manuals
Data sheets for content materials
Cancellation policy
Kärcher Service App
Branches
Infonet
Product registration
Contact
Inside Kärcher
Company
About Kärcher
Kärcher stories
Supplier area
How to find us
Legal
Compliance & Integrity
Careers
Careers
Culture & Insights
Benefits
Our Purpose
Sustainability
Sustainability Goals 2025
What makes our products sustainable
Where it begins
Sustainability Management
Newsroom
Cleaning and hygiene in times of coronavirus
House cleaning tips
Bring Back The WOW
Shop Online
Contact us
Current Online Promotion(s)
Warranty registration
Water Blasters - Electric
Water Blasters - Petrol
Steam cleaners
Vacuum cleaners
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Ash vacuums
Spot Cleaner & Spray Extraction Cleaner
Robot vacuums and mops
Window Vac
Watering systems
Pumps
Push sweepers
Hard floor cleaner
Mobile Cleaning
Garden Tools
Patio Cleaner
Cleaning agents
Accessories
Water blasters
Outdoor Power Equipment
Vacuum Cleaners
Carpet cleaners
Cleaning agents
Accessories
X
0
X
Wishlist
0
X
Basket
Home
Home & Garden
Cleaning and care agents
Home & Garden
Home & Garden
High-pressure cleaners
Universal cleaner
Cleaning around the home and garden
Vehicle cleaning and care
GO TO OVERVIEW
Floor Polisher
Basic cleaning agent
Floor care
GO TO OVERVIEW
Battery powered Window Vacs
Glass cleaning
GO TO OVERVIEW
Steam cleaners
Descaler
GO TO OVERVIEW
Spray extraction cleaners
Cleaning of upholstery and carpeted surfaces
GO TO OVERVIEW
Vacuum Cleaner with water filter / Steam Vacuum Cleaner
Foamstop
GO TO OVERVIEW
Hard floor cleaner
GO TO PRODUCTS
Contact
CONTACT US
Tel.
+64 9 274 4603
Email:
customerservice.nz@karcher.com
DealerSearch
Where to Buy?