EASY!Force conversion kit 3 - high-pressure gun

Compatible with existing high-pressure hose and spray lance: EASY!Force conversion kit 3, incl. EASY!Force trigger gun and all necessary adapters for upgrading your high-pressure cleaner.

For upgrading all Kärcher high-pressure cleaners, which already have corresponding accessories, with convenient and energy-saving EASY!Force technology: Our EASY!Force conversion kit 3 includes the EASY!Force high-pressure gun (4.118-005), the adapter 12 (4.111-046) for the high-pressure hose incl. rotary coupling, as well as the adapter 5 (4.111-033) for spray lances with M 22 × 1.5 connection. With this conversion kit existing high-pressure hoses and spray lances can still be used economically.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.2
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

LEGAL INFORMATION
SOCIAL MEDIA
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher FZE - Dubai