iSolar fall protection

Certified personal security system for rooftop work. Contents: Travelling fall arrestor with shock absorber and 15 m kernmantle rope, harness, anchoring sling and sheet steel case.

Certified and standard-compliant personal security system for working safely on the roof. The fall protection contains a travelling fall arrestor with shock absorber and 15 m kernmantle rope, a harness, an anchoring sling for fixing the fall arrestor, as well as a practical sheet steel case for storage and transport.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 8.4
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CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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